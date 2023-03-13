Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were inseparable on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. What started with a look became a nuzzle. Then came a touch and a steamy red carpet kiss. For a brief moment, the power couple were the only two people in the room!

Find photos of Urban and Kidman on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet below. He wore a classic black tuxedo, while she wore a custom Armani Privé gown that featured a thigh-high leg split and sparkling flower adornments on her shoulder and hip. Throughout the night the couple posed with follow actors Mara Mooney, Jamie Lee Curtist and Austin Butler.

On the Oscars red carpet, it was just the two love birds showing the world that they very much still burn for one another.

Kidman is a five-time Oscar nominee, winning Best Actress in 2003 for The Hours.

The couple were married on June 25, 2006.

Earlier this month, Urban's Las Vegas residency opened at the Zappos Theater.

Kidman and Idris Elba presented the Oscar for Best Director at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2023 Academy Awards. Everything, Everywhere All at Once was the night's big winner with seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Kidman was nominated this year.