Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Want Keith Urban to Act Alongside Her

Couples doing the same thing, in the same field, next to each other — pretty cute, right?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill think so, but Nicole Kidman says no thanks.

Asked if she'd like to do a new television series with her country superstar husband Keith Urban by her side, she says bluntly: "No."

"We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," she clarifies in speaking to People.

Some couples do best keeping their work lives and home lives separate, and it sounds like Kidman and Urban are one of those couples.

But occasionally, the A-list actor might be stung by the music bug — she's been known to hop onstage and sing, as she did for her husband's 57th birthday last fall. Urban was playing a Hurricane Helene benefit show with Eric Church, and Kidman and Church led a rendition of "Happy Birthday" with the crowd.

One time, she even sang "The Fighter" in a carpool karaoke sesh with her main squeeze, and that was adorable.

In January, Kidman expressed that even at home, she and Urban like to keep what's theirs, theirs. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage," she told W magazine. "Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

Related: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Daughter Is a Magazine Model Now

Kidman's Hulu show Nine Perfect Strangers will start streaming its second season on May 21.

Urban is on television this year, too, but not Hulu — he's part of a reality show that premieres on CBS in the fall, called The Road. Urban is the headliner on the show who's looking for opening acts, and that's where the competitors come in, playing for live country music crowds.