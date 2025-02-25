Keith Urban is returning to reality television this fall for a live music competition series called The Road. The CBS show was announced last fall and includes at least one other country superstar in Blake Shelton.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan co-created The Road with Shelton, and at the time of the announcement, the main act's identity was not known (or at least not revealed). That changed on Tuesday morning (Feb. 25).

The Road will begin on CBS this fall.

It will film in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee this spring.

Urban was previously a judge on American Idol, while Shelton was previously a coach on The Voice.

Related: The 20 Best Keith Urban Songs

What Is The Road?

It's fair to wonder what CBS's new reality TV show The Road is, as the concept is new to television. Last November, it was billed as a headliner's journey to discover the next big artist.

Singers will join the headliner (Urban) on tour and compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next town. Comment from Shelton and Sheridan indicated a grittier show that most, with particular emphasis on the tough parts of a life on the road.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the shows these singers will perform at will be small to medium-sized venues, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in April. Tickets to shows will be free and given out on a first come, first serve basis.

How To Get Tickets To The Road?

A list of the concerts is below. There are seven shows, including two in Oklahoma and Texas and three in Tennessee. Tickets will be distributed through The Road website. As of Feb. 25, only one show is open: a March 2 date at Tannahill's in Fort Worth, Texas.

You can only register for one venue and must be 18 or older, except for the March 9 show in Oklahoma City, in which you need to be at least 21. No photo or video will be allowed.

In a press release, Urban talked about his love for small clubs and theaters.

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd," the singer shares.

All of Sheridan's previous shows have aired on Paramount or Paramount+, sister stations/streamers to CBS. Those include Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Tulsa King and Landman.

The Road Tour Stops:

March 2 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannahill's

March 5 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

March 9 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma Ranch

March 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

March 24 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

March 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

April 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium