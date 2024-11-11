Blake Shelton Is Joining a New Singing Competition Show
Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have partnered for a new reality singing competition show.
Eighteen months after leaving The Voice on NBC, Shelton is set to lead The Road, a new show on CBS.
Deadline shared news of Shelton’s partnership with Sheridan, describing this show as a headliner’s journey to discover the next big artist. Singers will join this headliner on tour and compete to win over local fans to secure a spot for the next city.
Here’s the twist, though:
Shelton is not necessarily the "headliner" involved. That superstar is not confirmed, which opens up the possibility of a second country superstar taking part in this debut season of The Road.
- The Road will debut on CBS in Fall 2025.
- Shelton was part of The Voice for 23 seasons, as well as Nashville Star and Clash of the Choirs.
- Sheridan has also created reality TV programming: A docuseries called The Last Cowboy airs on CMT currently.
Further description of the show and quotes from Shelton and Sheridan describe a grittier program than most reality singing shows. They aim to illustrate the good and bad of life in a tour bus (or van). It's not clear what the winner will get.
Almost all of Sheridan's shows have streamed or aired on Paramount properties, so CBS is not a surprising choice for this show, except that it's the first time they've done reality singing TV. This is actually the second time in recent months he's gone country!
Season 2 of Tulsa King features an appearance from Shelton labelmate Jelly Roll. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the "I Am Not Okay" singer recently said that he didn't plan on a headlining tour for 2025. Instead, he was going to focus on television.
