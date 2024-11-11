Blake Shelton Is Joining a New Singing Competition Show

Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have partnered for a new reality singing competition show.

Eighteen months after leaving The Voice on NBC, Shelton is set to lead The Road, a new show on CBS.

Deadline shared news of Shelton’s partnership with Sheridan, describing this show as a headliner’s journey to discover the next big artist. Singers will join this headliner on tour and compete to win over local fans to secure a spot for the next city.

Here’s the twist, though:

Shelton is not necessarily the "headliner" involved. That superstar is not confirmed, which opens up the possibility of a second country superstar taking part in this debut season of The Road.

The Road will debut on CBS in Fall 2025.

Shelton was part of The Voice for 23 seasons, as well as Nashville Star and Clash of the Choirs.

Sheridan has also created reality TV programming: A docuseries called The Last Cowboy airs on CMT currently.

Further description of the show and quotes from Shelton and Sheridan describe a grittier program than most reality singing shows. They aim to illustrate the good and bad of life in a tour bus (or van). It's not clear what the winner will get.

Almost all of Sheridan's shows have streamed or aired on Paramount properties, so CBS is not a surprising choice for this show, except that it's the first time they've done reality singing TV. This is actually the second time in recent months he's gone country!

Season 2 of Tulsa King features an appearance from Shelton labelmate Jelly Roll. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the "I Am Not Okay" singer recently said that he didn't plan on a headlining tour for 2025. Instead, he was going to focus on television.

