The 20 Best Keith Urban Songs

Keith Urban first brought his songs to Nashville in the mid-'90s, and by the time he released his self-titled solo album in 1999, the New Zealand-born Australian was quickly becoming one of the most promising acts in country music.

It didn't take long for him to blossom into a full-blown superstar. By 2004, he was rattling off No. 1 hits at a George Strait-like pace.

Urban is special because he's so versatile. A talented singer-songwriter and one of country music's very best modern guitarists, he's known for pushing boundaries, trying new things and choosing a wide array of duet partners who can go toe-to-toe with him vocally.

Collaborations with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood make this list of Keith Urban's 10 Best Songs but another with Eric Church just misses. Ripchord, Graffiti U and even his new album High are represented on this list, but our very favorite Urban song of all time is one that came out over two decades ago.

Keep scrolling to read Taste of Country's round-up of the best 20 songs of Urban's long and eventful career.