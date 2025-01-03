Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Have a Secret That Keeps Their Marriage Steamy

After nearly two decades of marriage, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman know a thing or two about how to navigate intimacy.

And while many couples will advise that laughter and honesty are the best secrets to a long, happy union, the actress says the key for them is the shower.

"We have a double shower," Kidman tells W Magazine.

"The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

Kidman offered up the advice while answering a question about singing in the shower. She admits that she does belt out a tune while soaping up, just like Urban does.

"I also hear Keith singing in the shower and I'll hear his new songs forming," she reveals.

Keith Urban Writes Songs in the Shower

Urban admitted to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that his favorite creative place is where he cleans up.

And it's not just his songs!

"Oh, the shower, always. It's always the shower," he confesses. "For everything. Every idea. My show ideas, everything. Guitar ideas, song ideas, lyrics, everything."

When asked if this means he has written one of our favorite songs in the nude, he didn't shy away from an answer.

"That's very possible. So sorry about that everybody. You can't unsee that," he says with a laugh.

How Long Have Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Been Married?

At 18 years, Urban and Kidman have one of the longest-running marriages in country music. After meeting in 2005, the pair were engaged by May 2006 and tied the knot on June 25, 2006. They now have two children, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman also has two children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.