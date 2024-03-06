Keith Urban’s Favorite Creative Place Has Us Blushing

Keith Urban has one of the most iconic voices in country music. In addition to that, he is also an amazing songwriter.

With more than 20 No. 1 hits to his name, the "Somebody Like You" singer shows no sign of slowing down. But the songs don't flow out of this superstar at all times.

Urban recently sat down with us in the Taste of Country Nights studio and revealed his go-to creative spot ... and it had us blushing!

"Oh, the shower, always. It's always the shower," the star says. "For everything. Every idea. My show ideas, everything. Guitar ideas, song ideas, lyrics, everything."

So, it's safe to say that a Keith Urban song has been written in the nude? The "Messed Up as Me" singer confirmed it.

"That's very possible. So sorry about that everybody. You can't un-see that," he jokes.

One could argue that the visual isn't quite as bad as Urban says it is — after all, he was voted the 16th sexiest man in the world in 2008.

The shower isn't the only spot that Urban gets creative. He later shared that sometimes a lyric will pop into his head and he takes note of it right away:

"Ideas come a lot, and I sort of think of them as fireflies and you just put them in a jar. Then, when you go to write a song, open up the jar and use that firefly to spark the song, and off we go."

"They're just like little inspirations that were natural as they came, and maybe when you go to write a song, inspiration shows up that day and maybe it doesn't," he adds. "If it doesn't, it's kind of nice to have some in a jar."

Urban's tour starts in June and runs through October 2024.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

