Reports that Keith Urban ended an interview after being asked a question about wife Nicole Kidman aren't totally accurate.

He wasn't the one who ended the interview, sources say.

Urban was talking to Australia’s Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning on Tuesday morning (July 1).

The hosts asked him a question about a movie scene between Kidman and Zac Efron.

People forwarded a statement from a source who said the singer did not hang up, as the radio hosts believed (and as multiple outlets including Taste of Country reported).

"He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger," the unnamed source shares.

The question was about an intimate scene from a film called A Family Affair. A trailer for the Netflix project shows several moments of passion between Kidman and Efron. Joey King and Kathy Bates are also in the 2024 project.

"What does Keith think seeing Nicole with younger co-stars on screen?" the radio team ask. Urban responded with "Oh, yeah that's a good one," and as the question continued, he was disconnected from the Zoom.

Last week, Kidman and Urban celebrated 19 years of marriage. While he didn't share a note to social media, he commented on his wife's post to Instagram. "Happy anniversary baby," she wrote beneath a black-and-white photo of them hugging.

Urban added a simple heart emoji.

The couple have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. It's not unusual to see them walk a red carpet together either for a film or a music awards show. She often accompanies him on tour as well.

Keith's 2025 High and Alive Tour began in May, with dates through October. Right now, he's on a bit of a break, however, with his next show scheduled for July 17 in Colorado.

