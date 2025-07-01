Keith Urban Abruptly Ends Interview Over ‘Uncomfortable’ Nicole Kidman Question

Keith Urban was clearly setting some boundaries.

The country superstar—who’s been married to actress Nicole Kidman for nearly 20 years—abruptly ended a radio interview after being asked an uncomfortable question about his wife’s latest role.

During a Zoom segment with Australia’s Mix 102.3 "Hayley & Max in the Morning," Urban was asked about Kidman’s steamy on-screen moments with Zac Efron in the Netflix film A Family Affair.

The hosts gave listeners a heads-up that they’d be playing their signature “Wall of Truth” game, but things got tense quickly.

Co-host Max Burford asked bluntly, "What does Keith think seeing Nicole with younger co-stars on screen?"

Moments later, the call went silent—and Urban’s team had apparently pulled the plug on the interview entirely.

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the show’s producer said.

Co-host Hayley Peterson admitted she felt "uncomfortable" with the question and "knew that would happen."

Burford chimed in, "Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef?" to which Peterson replied, "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

Urban and Kidman married in June 2006 and have remained one of Hollywood’s most private, yet endearing couples.

They share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and are often spotted supporting one another at red carpets, awards shows, and, yes, even the occasional steamy movie scene.

With Urban’s High and Alive World Tour around the corner and the couple just celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary, it’s safe to say: some topics are still off-limits.