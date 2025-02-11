Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s Love Story Started With Just One Word

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of country music's most beloved couples — many people would say they're "relationship goals."

In an chat with his record label about his nearly-19-year marriage to Kidman, Urban recalled the early days and how they locked into a relationship.

"Early on, I asked my wife when we were dating, I asked her one time, I said, ‘How is your heart?’" Urban says.

"She said, ‘Open.'"

Kidman's answer shook him to his core, and he knew it was something special.

"I was just, Ahhhhh, what a beautiful thing to not only to hear, but to be able to say," Urban admits now. "I’d never thought it, and it made me ask myself, ‘Wow! Is my heart open? Is it really? I think it is, but maybe it’s not, maybe not as much as it could be.’"

The Grammy-winning country star says it's "a beautiful thing," the thought of his heart being fully open to love. Before meeting the actress, he'd had failed relationships and potential lovers that just ... didn't work. In fact, his hit "Somebody Like You" is written about a woman who would go on to dump him.

Urban and Kidman met in January of 2005 at the G'Day USA gala, which means they'll celebrate 20 years of open hearts tied to one another this Valentine's Day. They married the next summer, and went on to welcome two daughters together: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Here Are 10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Urban Keith Urban has been at the top of his game for many years now, and his fans are familiar with his inspiring story. But even his biggest fans won't know all of these facts about the country superstar. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes