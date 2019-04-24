Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Raising Grounded Children

When you are one-half of an equally A-list couple, mundane things such as making sure your kids are being brought up in a grounded fashion can fall along the wayside. However, that's not the case for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who are raising their two daughters Sunday (10) and Faith (8) in as normal a way as they can achieve.

Kidman explains the couple's strategies in a new interview with Vanity Fair. While she and Urban are constantly juggling busy schedules along with trying to keep up with their kids: “They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” Kidman says of her daughters. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Kidman notes that both of the girls are artistically and musically oriented, but that she and Urban aren't pushing them in any direction. "You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized," she states. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

As for Kidman herself, she tells the publication she loves being a "tour wife" and admits that she can memorize Urban's tour dates at a glance. “I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer, but his passion is guitar and writing music,” she says. “That’s what I’m around every day.”

