Did you catch that quick cameo from Blake Shelton's stepsons on the finale of The Road on Sunday night (Dec. 21)?

Zuma and Apollo Rossdale — two out of three of Gwen Stefani's sons — were in the audience to cheer Shelton on as he took the stage to sing "Stay Country or Die Tryin'."

Shelton was performing a new single, but that doesn't mean Zuma and Apollo didn't know the words. The two boys sang along and nodded to the beat from their spot in the crowd.

@TheRoadCBS, YouTube @TheRoadCBS, YouTube loading...

They also looked totally at home in the Mother Church. Apollo sported a flannel button-down, Zuma rocked a denim jacket and both the kids wore cowboy hats.

The taping took place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and during this finale performance, The Road ended its first season and crowned its first winner.

Watch Blake Shelton Perform on the Season Finale of The Road

Shelton took the stage in front of a crowd full of familiar faces.

Of course, The Road contestants past and present turned out for the finale show in Nashville.

We also spied Taylor Sheridan, Shelton's partner in dreaming up the show's concept, and The Road star Keith Urban in the crowd. Sheridan even gave Shelton a standing ovation after his performance.

Who Won The Road?

You've been warned: Spoilers ahead!

When the episode started, it was down to three finalist contestants: Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels and Adam Sanders. All three proved their talent and road-readiness over 10 weeks of grueling competition.

Each contestant took part in a group performance of The Band's "The Weight" before singing a solo cover song and original.

Finally, Keith Urban revealed Adam Sanders as this season's winner. Daniels came in third, and Wilson was runner-up.

Are Blake Shelton's Stepsons Budding Musicians?

Shelton's stepsons aren't just fans of his: They're budding musical talents, too.

Apollo is the youngest of the three (he's 11 years old), and is also the only one of his brothers who hasn't performed at the Oklahoma location of Shelton's Ole Red bar and venue.

Gwen Stefani's oldest son Kingston debuted on that stage in 2023, and he focused on a set full of grunge-leaning rock songs.

Zuma, on the other hand, seems to be following in his country star stepdad's footsteps.

The 17-year-old has given a couple of shows at Ole Red so far, and each time, he's seemed more and more likely to pursue a full-blown country career. This July, Zuma stepped onstage in Western wear and a cowboy hat, and expertly performed a rendition of John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)."

Shelton has also said that Zuma routinely practices his guitar each day, and spends a lot of time learning about new music and new artists.

"It's not me showing him stuff, it's him showing me stuff," The singer says. "'Have you heard this artist?' 'Listen to this song.'"

"It's almost every single day," the country star adds. " I love it. I can't wait til I get home."

Who knows? Zuma could even go on to be a star on a show like The Road in just a matter of years.