Gwen Stefani's second son, Zuma, has been taking inspiration from his country music step-dad Blake Shelton for a while now.

But in a Saturday night (July 19) performance at the Oklahoma location of Shelton's Ole Red bar, 16-year-old Zuma was doing more than just taking inspiration: He seemed like he's ready to pursue a full-blown country music career of his own.

Shelton was on hand to welcome Zuma back to the stage on Saturday night. The teen has played at Ole Red a couple of times in the past, but as he introducing the budding musician, Shelton said he and Stefani have been encouraging him to hit the stage even more.

"It's exciting for us because we hear him sit around the house playing and we're always the one saying 'Zuma, you gotta get out there and sing in front of people. You're really talented,'" Shelton told the audience.

Zuma walked out on the Ole Red stage looking every bit the budding country star, complete with Western wear, a black cowboy hat and an acoustic guitar adorned with the American flag.

He treated the Ole Red crowd to some '90s country, expertly blowing through a rendition of John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)" during his time onstage.

Elsewhere during his set, he tipped his hat to his step-dad, performing Shelton's 2001 hit "Ol' Red" -- the song that inspired the name of his bar.

Though he's still a budding performer, it seems that Zuma is serious about giving country music a go: Before the night was over, Shelton told the crowd that his young step-son had some merch for sale.

How Long Have Gwen Stefani's Kids Been Interested in Playing Music?

It's not quite clear how long Zuma Rossdale has been interested in pursuing music, but he gave his stage debut at Ole Red Tishimingo in July 2024.

His older brother, Kingston, has also tried hand in performing. In 2023, the oldest of Stefani's three sons played a set at Shelton's Ole Red venue. Kingston's musical style leans more toward grunge rock than country.

Of course, they've got three impressive musical parent figures to look up to: Shelton and Stefani are both superstars, and the boys' father, Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, is the lead singer of rock band Bush.

What Has Blake Shelton Said About Being a Step-Dad?

Since marrying Stefani in 2021, Shelton has embraced his new role as a father figure to her kids.

He retired as a coach on The Voice in order to prioritize family time, and has been open about how Stefani's kids changed his perspective on life.

"Having kids, it truly does make you go, 'Oh, whoa, wait a minute. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again,'" he explained in 2022. "If you don't say that yourself, I think you're only hurting yourself, because you're going to miss out."