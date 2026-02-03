Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are both headed to Las Vegas this May! With both singers doing shows on the same night, there's got to be a little friendly spousal competition between the two of them.

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Doing Vegas Shows at the Same Time?

Yes. Shelton and Stefani are both scheduled to headline shows in Sin City on overlapping nights this summer.

Stefani will be at the Sphere with her band No Doubt in a limited engagement that will take place May 6, 8, 9,13, 15 and 16.

Meanwhile — less than one mile away — Shelton will be on stage at Caesars Palace May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21 and 24.

That's six instances that the couple will be doing their own shows on the same night!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Compete for Ticket Sales in Vegas

"That'll be interesting because I'll be in direct competition with my wife," Shelton tells People. "I'm excited about that because I know there'll be probably a little bit of trash talking."

It's all friendly competition, of course, but it sounds like the country singer has already conceded to his wife.

"Whether we both sell out, there's a big difference in selling out the Sphere and selling out Caesars," he continues. "So she'll have that over my head."

"Yeah, it's not very friendly when it's absolute a-- kicking," he adds.

Blake Shelton Addresses Rumors About Gwen Stefani

Needless to say, Shelton and Stefani will get some extra time together if they're doing shows in the same city.

Over the last few months, there has been some speculation about the couple's happy marriage due to the fact that they were spending time apart. Insiders dispelled these rumors, citing demanding schedules as the reason for less public appearances together.

During his time on Country Countdown USA on Jan. 10, Shelton addressed the rumors saying he doesn't believe the things he sees online.

"It's amazing, in October, I started noticing these stories about Blake and Gwen going through a divorce," he explains. "I told her, I see pictures of Gwen and I that look real, but I know I don't own that shirt.

"I don't believe anything I see on the internet anymore."

It seems Shelton and Stefani could have what it takes to be one of the couples in country music who have been married the longest.