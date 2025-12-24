Blake Shelton is one of country music’s most recognizable stars.

With more than 13 million albums sold, 52 million singles, and 30 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, he’s built a career that’s spanned over two decades — and still packs arenas across the country.

But no matter the season or city, Shelton says there’s one song fans always want to hear — and it’s not one of his chart-topping country hits.

The Song Fans Ask for All Year Long

When chatting with Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s Highway Mornings, Shelton shared that, no matter what time of year it is, fans always ask to hear his Christmas duet with wife Gwen Stefani, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Read More: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Are Keeping the Spark Alive — Even With Miles Between Them

The joyful, retro-inspired duet first appeared on Stefani’s 2017 holiday album of the same name. The pair’s chemistry shines through lyrics that feel like a modern Christmas love letter.

"Sweet gingerbread made with molasses / My heart skipped and I reacted / Can't believe that this is happening / Like a present sent from God."

A Holiday Hit That Stuck

The song became an instant seasonal favorite — a blend of Shelton’s country charm and Stefani’s pop sparkle. In 2018, the couple leaned into the festive fun with a campy, old-Hollywood-style music video, complete with ball gowns, tuxedos and a snowy Christmas fantasy.

They even brought the duet to the national stage during the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, blending country roots and holiday tradition for millions of viewers.

A Musical Duo

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” isn’t their only collaboration. Over the years, the pair have shared several duets — including “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” (2016), “Nobody But You” (2019), “Happy Anywhere” (2021), and recently, “Purple Irises” from Stefani’s Bouquet album.

Read More: Blake Shelton Recalls Special Moment With Gwen Stefani as ‘One of the Joys of My Lifetime’ [Watch]

It’s been nearly a decade since the two first met as coaches on The Voice. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, after five years together, and their onstage chemistry has only grown stronger since.

Shelton’s knack for storytelling doesn’t stop at songwriting, either. The Oklahoma native even inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas — based on a song he co-wrote with his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, and her 2013 novel of the same name.

A Country Christmas That Never Ends

Shelton may be known for his red solo cup humor and easygoing country swagger, but it’s clear the holidays hold a special place in his world.

And for his fans, one thing’s certain — “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” never goes out of season.