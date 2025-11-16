Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have both come a long way when it comes to their hairstyles over the years.

Shelton's done the biggest chop: He famously rocked a mullet in his early days, and even before that, his hair was shaggy, curly and long.

Urban's hair changes have been subtler, but maybe even more impressive. He started out with platinum blonde locks and wispy bangs. He's still rocking a similar look today, but it's simply incredible what a color tweak and another inch of bangs can do!

The two superstars have known each other for years, and most recently, the pair are co-stars on CBS' new reality series The Road.

They've had plenty of time to hang out on set, and in one hilarious new video, they took a walk down memory lane -- bad haircut edition.

Watch Blake Shelton + Keith Urban Make Fun of Each Other's Old Haircuts

In the video, Shelton and Urban pass a tablet device back and forth and question each other about just what they were thinking when they styled their hair in some of these old press shoots.

"Do you care to explain this for me?" Shelton deadpans at one point, showing Urban a photo of himself with chest-length, straight blonde hair.

"Well, that's what I looked like when I got here, and I couldn't for the life of me figure out why we couldn't get signed," Urban shoots back.

"I don't know when this was, Blake, but you've got the Unabomber thing going on. Sort of a Charles Manson influence," Urban ribs Shelton at another point, while looking at a photo of Shelton with his hair at its curliest and longest.

"That was my Terri Clark phase," Shelton responds.

He's not exaggerating. Clark has said that at one Fan Fair -- now known as CMA Fest -- Shelton was mistaken for her by a batch of fans. Apparently, he cut his hair right afterward.

Urban finally produced a two-for-one: An old country magazine featuring both him and Shelton in all their bad-haired glory.

"We are signed at this point, which is really what the miracle is," he jokes.

Will There Be a New Episode of The Road Tonight?

The next episode of The Road will air on Sunday night (Nov. 16.)

Four contestants performed during last week's episode, and three of them seemed in danger of going home. Ultimately, the person who got sent home was one who just didn't have the Top 40 presence to keep a mainstream audience captivated.