‘The Road’ Episode 4 Playlist + Who Got Eliminated

It seemed like three of the four singers who performed during Sunday night's (Nov. 9) episode of The Road could have been eliminated.

Judges Keith Urban and Blake Shelton were hard on this group, and not everyone made good choices. Here is a recap of each performer, with video of their original song choice.

Then, find out who was eliminated from Ep. 4. Once again, the group was split in two, with half performing Sunday night and half still to come next week.

Cassidy Daniels' Tender Love Songs

For the first time, Daniels seemed vulnerable. Her cover song was panned by Urban and Shelton, who couldn't understand why she was singing so low. Both men loved her original however, and so did the crowd.

Through Daniels, we learned how important (and rare) it is that The Road is allowing artists to play original songs. They'll all get a nice royalty check or two when the show is done.

Cover: Chris Stapleton, "I Think I'm In Love With You"

Original: "Southern Rock"

Jenny Tolman's Wild Side

Jenny Tolman continues to be one of the most enjoyable people to watch on The Road, but once again she was far from perfect. The judges liked her original much better than her Lainey Wilson cover, but they said she needs to learn how to work a microphone so fans can hear each and every lyric.

Cover: Lainey Wilson, "Grease"

Original: "Home To Roost"

Forrest McCurren Stays True To Himself

Before beginning, McCurren worried about choosing a cover song that didn't fit in well with a Keith Urban crowd. His fears came true as Urban and Shelton thought McCurren lost the room.

While the Missouri native's charisma helped him during his original song — and Wilson believed he won the crowd back — it was hard not to worry about him.

Cover: Bob Dylan, "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright"

Original: "Little Rock"

Cody Hibbard Fights Through Kidney Stones

Cody Hibbard was dealing with kidney stones through the episode. He was in tremendous pain but was unable to take pain pills because he'd previously been addicted.

Everyone was on edge as he performed, but an emotional original took the focus off what he was living through in the moment. How wild was it to see the "Redneck Woman" cry?

Urban and Shelton mostly praised his performance.

Cover: Lee Ann Womack, "A Little Past Little Rock"

Original: "Had It Been a Boy (Brinley's Song)"

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

Once again, Cassidy Daniels was the top vote-getter and Cody Hibbard came second. That left Tolman and McCurren, and Urban ultimately chose to send Forrest McCurren home on Sunday.

While he used the picker's continued presence in the bottom two or three as explanation, it was clear to anyone watching that his style was not a true fit for what the headliner brings night after night. He should feel proud of what he accomplished and maximize this exposure.

The quiet truth about The Road is that they're looking for an opening act with Top 40 country superstar potential. That's just not McCurren, a talented artist who could and should thrive in Americana.

