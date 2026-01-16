Cassidy Daniels took a massive step forward in her career in 2025, delivering a run on the country music-based reality TV competition The Road that saw her place in the Top 3.

That's just one of the reasons Taste of Country has chosen her as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Cassidy Daniels?

Daniels is a 25-year-old country singer who originally hails from North Carolina.

She's been kicking around the country music scene independently for a few years, but her stock rose considerably when she won a slot on The Road.

Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan served as executive producers on the show, while Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson all helped shepherd the rising stars as they competed in front of Urban's live audiences all across the U.S.

Daniels placed third after a final performance at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the show gave her ample opportunity to put her original songs in front of country fans live, on TV and online.

What Are Cassidy Daniels' Top Songs?

During her run on The Road, Daniels got the opportunity to showcase several of her original songs, including "Southern Rock," "Ain't No Jukebox," "Nobody's Fool" and "What Have I Got to Lose?"

Her songs are diverse and deceptively complex, often revealing unexpected truths about how complicated, messy and raw real life can be.

What Are Cassidy Daniels' Career Highlights?

In addition to placing third on The Road, Daniels got to make her Ryman debut as a result of the show, and her music found a national and international spotlight.

She's opened for major-name artists including Florida Georgia Line, Billy Currington and even the legendary Willie Nelson. She's signed to Liz Rose Music, one of the most prominent song publishers in Nashville.

What's Next for Cassidy Daniels in 2026?

Daniels is taking advantage of her newfound larger platform with several big new projects on the horizon in 2026.

She'll be appearing in featured performances in Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch, which is debuting in 2026, and she's also landed a slot on the 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest.

Daniels is also currently at work on some new music with John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, with a release date to be determined.

Keep up with Cassidy Daniels at her official website.