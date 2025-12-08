The Road sent two singers home on Sunday night (Dec. 7), trimming the competition to just four. Did the right people get eliminated?

Those who’ve watched from the start of this Keith Urban-led reality series may argue that the four remaining contestants have always been the most likely to win. Still, it was tough to say goodbye to a pair of underdogs.

Episode 8 of The Road found the group of six performing at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn.

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town filled in for a touring Blake Shelton on this night.

Each performer sang an original and cover song, acoustic.

After an acoustic week in Arkansas, the CBS show returned to its normal format with everyone getting a chance to sing a cover and an original. The series is becoming a test of catalog depth with the man or woman with six to 10 great originals likely to win.

The well ran dry for a couple singers but their stumbles on stage didn't help much either.

The Road, Episode 8 Performances

Cassidy Daniels

After Blaine Bailey's elimination in Ep. 1, Daniels became the youngest singer on The Road. She does not act her age.

The TV audience got to learn a bit more about how people have criticized her weight throughout her life and career but no one is paying attention to anything but her voice and performance when she takes the stage. The top scorer was not revealed this week but it wouldn't be surprising to learn it was Daniels for a fifth time.

Cover: Dusty Springfield, “Son of a Preacher Man”

Original: “Nobody’s Fool”

Channing Wilson

Wilson is the oldest contestant on the Road, and he's also a favorite to win. His on-stage experience paid off big during Ep. 8 as he was able to reach deep into his bag of covers for an Elvis song that pleased this Memphis crowd.

A recorded version of his original doesn't exist aside from the song Travis Tritt cut several years ago. The live audience loves Wilson.

Cover: Elvis Presley’s “Promised Land”

Original: “Southern Man”

Cody Hibbard

Cody Hibbard has been a quiet contender throughout the series, but the deeper the show has gone, the more his vocal limitations have become noticeable.

During his cover performance, Hibbard’s in-ear monitors fell out, causing him to slip off-key. Still, the TV audience found another reason to appreciate him when he revealed — before performing his original — that he’s getting married in a month.

Cover: Keith Whitley, “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Original: “I Wouldn’t Be Here”

Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones has been a bottom vote-getter for the last several weeks, and she was hell-bent on staying out of that spot. “Gunpowder & Lead” was an inspired choice for the live crowd, and her original gave her a chance to finally show the kind of vocalist she is after performing with a cold for several weeks.

Sadly, she squeaked the big note during “Reasons To Call” and came off stage devastated.

Cover: Miranda Lambert, “Gunpowder & Lead”

Original: “Reasons To Call”

Britnee Kellogg

Britnee Kellogg swapped covers at the last second and was rewarded on stage. The audience sang along with every word of "Cowboy Take Me Away." It may have been the cover of the night.

Fairchild loved her original and the live audience seemed to enjoy it as well. It didn't play as well on television as a few others however.

Cover: The Chicks, “Cowboy Take Me Away”

Original: “Hell In a Handbag”

Adam Sanders

A back issue threatened to limit Adam Sanders during Ep. 8. He spent several days stretching and exercising as he worried he wouldn't be able to run and jump around the stage as he always does.

It wasn't a problem. Adrenaline kicked in and he crushed his Tim McGraw cover before offering another feel-good, honky-tonk song in "Nothin' To Do But Drink."

Cover: Tim McGraw, “I Like It, I Love It”

Original: “Nothin’ To Do But Drink”

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

Cody Hibbard and Billie Jo Jones were the two who messed up during their performances and the audience didn't miss it. This pair, along with Kellogg, made up the Bottom 3.

It was tough to watch, as the episode devoted considerable time to showing how close Kellogg and Jones had become. A breakup of sorts seemed inevitable with two singers heading home.

Hibbard was the lowest scorer and was eliminated first in Episode 8. After that, Urban quickly sent Jones home, offering little explanation for his decision.

The result was hardly surprising, and it sets up what should be a tight competition in Nashville next Sunday (Dec. 14). The margin for error is razor-thin.