Episode 7 of The Road on CBS was filled with twists. The six remaining singers were asked to perform acoustic for a military crowd, and not everyone rose up to meet the moment.

However, the most shocking part about this show in Arkansas came afterward, during eliminations.

Episode 7 of The Road found the group of six performing at the Hall in Little Rock, Ark.

Jordan Davis filled in for a touring Blake Shelton on this night.

Each performer sang an original and cover song, acoustic.

Here is a list of all six singers and their two chosen songs. Their audience was a group of military veterans, which took on special meaning for this group — all of whom have a deep connection to the cause.

The Road, Episode 7 Performances:

Adam Sanders

Keith Urban worried Adam Sanders would bring the same energy to this acoustic set as he brought to the clubs, and was pleasantly surprised when he didn't. It was a good performance for the Floridian.

Cover: Tom Petty, "I Won't Back Down"

Original: "Get It If You Did It"

Channing Wilson

Wilson shared how he feared for his life just months before filming of The Road began. An essential artery leading to his heart was blocked but a stent helped save him from the widow-maker.

Per usual, Urban loved his performance.

Cover: Waylon Jennings, 'Ramblin' Man"

Original: "Ol' Dog"

Britnee Kellogg

This was the night's most touching moment. Kellogg shared that her son Caiden is autistic but dreams of becoming a fighter pilot. That struck a chord at this show, a tribute to U.S. military.

Cover: Alannah Myles, "Black Velvet"

Original: "King of Legoland"

Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones was hell-bent on not ending up in the Bottom Two again, so she pulled out her best song. Urban encouraged her to try part of the chorus a cappella, and it really worked.

Cover: The Chicks, "Travelin' Soldier"

Original: "Can't Take Keith Whitley Tonight"

Cody Hibbard

If there was a stumble, it was Cody Hibbard. His in-ear monitor fell out, which led to a pitchy, off-key vocal performance of his cover song. Afterward he was very upset at himself for what he called a rookie mistake.

Cover: Travis Tritt, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive"

Original: "Long Ride in a Short Bed"

Cassidy Daniels

Cassidy Daniels has been the top scorer four times, and this performance was good enough for five, if not for one little thing (we'll get there).

She is becoming the favorite to win this competition, and it may not even be close.

Cover: Johnny Cash, "Folsom Prison Blues"

Original: "Ain't No Jukebox"

Who Was Eliminated From The Road?

After finishing his headlining set, Keith Urban gathered the group around and told them how it was the most competitive week yet. Everyone brought their A-game and played selflessly for a military crowd.

For that reason, nobody was eliminated during Ep. 7 of The Road. Instead, two singers will be going home next week.