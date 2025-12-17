Blake Shelton has revealed that introducing his wife, Gwen Stefani, to his Oklahoma ranch was "one of the joys" of his entire life.

Shelton was on the Michael Waddell Podcast, where he recalls the first time he brought Stefani to his Oklahoma ranch.

"One of the first times I ever brought her here, I remember her just being so taken aback," he said.

Stefani, being mainly a California girl, didn't get to grow up with the country/rural lifestyle that Shelton did.

So when their worlds collided, it was love at first sight — not only for the couple, but for how much Stefani enjoyed Shelton's humble lifestyle.

Being in the middle of a farm in Oklahoma is such a far cry from the hustle of Los Angeles that it honestly could have gone either way for Stefani. She could have not enjoyed the quiet of rural life, but according to Shelton, she loves it.

Shelton recalls the exact moment they stepped foot on his Oklahoma ranch after dating for a while.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Are Keeping the Spark Alive — Even With Miles Between Them

The "Sangria" singer says, "She goes, 'So this is your, like ... you own this?' I go, 'Yeah, this is the ranch. This is part of the ranch.' And she goes, 'But I didn’t know you could have a creek or a river. You can have that?'"

Get our free mobile app

Just hearing this part of the conversation shows you how much of a city girl Stefani really was before meeting Shelton.

Shelton continues, "She goes, 'No, I just thought anything like this, what I’m looking at, would be like a national park, like a park or a state park or something, but this is just on your land?' And I go, 'Yeah.'"

Shelton defines the day that he brought Stefani home as "one of the joys of my life."

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.