Blake Shelton may have laughed off the latest divorce rumors — but behind the scenes, he and Gwen Stefani are making real changes to protect their relationship.

After months of swirling speculation and noticeably fewer public appearances together, the couple has quietly committed to what one insider calls a “very deliberate reset.”

Same Zip Code, Same Page

According to a source, Shelton and Stefani are focusing on time together — in every sense.

“They admit they really drifted and became disconnected,” the insider tells Star.

Read More: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani’s Time Apart Has People Talking — Here’s the Real Story

“They’ve committed to spending more time in the same zip code," the source continues. "They’re also being more intentional about work and social commitments, so they’re not pulled in opposite directions.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have spent much of the past year navigating long-distance logistics, busy careers, and family obligations.

Their duet “Hangin’ On,” released last year, had fans raising eyebrows.

The lyrics trace two people trying to hold on — even as things begin to shift — and dropped around the same time Shelton and Stefani stopped appearing at red carpet events together, including the 2025 CMA Awards.

Blake Speaks Out

Still, Shelton didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the online speculation. During a recent guest-host spot on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, he addressed the rumors head-on.

“Around October, I noticed articles popping up about Blake & Gwen are split up,” Shelton said.

They’re not seeing each other, they’re going through a divorce. Then a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of a grocery store, and ‘they’re back together.’ Another week goes by, we’re not seen at the grocery store, and we’re divorcing.

“I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that look so real,” he added with a laugh. “But I know I don’t even own that shirt.”

Reset — Not Retreat

While Shelton’s taking the headlines in stride, sources say the couple is taking action behind the scenes.

“They’re prioritizing their relationship with date nights and plans for a romantic getaway,” the insider shares. “It’s a reset — and they’re both on board.”