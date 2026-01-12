Blake Shelton is setting the record straight after a fresh round of divorce rumors had fans — and the internet — speculating about the state of his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

The country star addressed the headlines during his guest co-host appearance on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton over the weekend.

When Helton joked that Shelton was a “tough guy to Google” because of how many false stories are out there, he didn’t hold back.

Not Sure What's Happening

“Around October, I noticed articles popping up about Blake & Gwen are split up. They’re not seeing each other, they’re going through a divorce,” Shelton recalled.

Shelton continued, “Then a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of a grocery store, and ‘they’re back together.’ Another week goes by, we’re not seen at the grocery store, and we’re divorcing.”

“I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that look so real. But I know I don’t even own that shirt,” he added with a laugh.

It’s the kind of wild speculation Shelton’s learned to brush off — especially since what’s real between him and Stefani has never needed headlines to survive.

A Love That’s Intentional — and Unbothered by Noise

Shelton and Stefani’s relationship has never followed the traditional path — and that’s what’s always made it so compelling.

The country legend and pop icon met nearly a decade ago on The Voice, and while fans have fallen for their red-carpet chemistry and chart-topping duets, the foundation of their love has always been off-camera.

These days, they’re not chasing photo ops or putting on a show. They’re focused on something deeper: building a life with intention.

Still Solid, Still Themselves

Though demanding schedules often keep them on opposite coasts, sources close to the couple say they remain strong.

“They are like every other couple,” one insider previously said, adding that any challenges typically come down to timing, not tension.

One thing that hasn’t changed? Their off-the-charts chemistry — and their commitment to one another.

Shelton and Stefani’s story hasn’t been picture-perfect, but it’s been real.

From blending families to navigating very different worlds — Oklahoma meets Los Angeles, camo meets couture — they’ve chosen to lean in, not walk away.