Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be living under different spotlights right now — but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re living separate lives.

The at-first-glance unlikely couple, who met nearly a decade ago as coaches on The Voice, have reportedly sparked concern from some fans and friends after being seen together less frequently in recent months.

But the truth, according to insiders, appears far less dramatic: they’re simply juggling full, demanding schedules in very different places.

Busy Careers, Different Coasts

Since stepping away from The Voice, Shelton has focused on solo projects including his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, his Ole Red restaurant chain, and hosting CBS’ new music competition series, The Road.

Meanwhile, Stefani is prepping for a major return to the stage. In addition to a surprise No Doubt reunion marking the 30th anniversary of Tragic Kingdom, she’s also gearing up for a 2026 Las Vegas residency — a high-profile commitment that comes with months of preparation.

According to Star, this shift in priorities is what’s leading to more time apart: “It’s become a talking point amongst friends and fans that they’re living separate lives… but they’re both just really busy.”

When Were They Last Seen Together?

It’s been about seven months since the pair walked a red carpet together — most recently at the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary celebration in March.

A few weeks later, Stefani posted photos from a family trip to the Ozarks with Shelton and her three sons from her previous marriage.

Over the summer, she also honored him with Father’s Day, birthday, and anniversary tributes on social media — though things have been quieter more recently.

Shelton marked Stefani’s 56th birthday in October with a brief but affectionate message, calling her his “pretty girl.”

Back Together for Halloween — and Maybe More Soon

The couple reunited in costume for Halloween this year, dressing as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big, Bad Wolf — a fitting nod to their real-life opposites-attract dynamic.

Stefani, a self-proclaimed Christmas superfan, has also teased new holiday music.

And if previous years are any indication, Shelton won’t be far behind when it comes to celebrating the season with her.

Still ‘Happy Anywhere’

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021 after five years together. Despite their contrasting backgrounds — the "God’s Country" singer is a down-home Oklahoma native, while Stefani is a fashion-forward pop icon from California — their relationship has long embraced those differences as strengths.

Together, they’ve released multiple No. 1 country collaborations, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

So while their recent quiet streak might be raising eyebrows, there’s no sign the couple is heading for a split — just adapting to the realities of life and love in the spotlight.

With the holidays coming and career milestones on the horizon, don’t be surprised if Shelton and Stefani reunite soon — whether in the studio, on stage, or just at home.