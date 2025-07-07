The Hilarious Reason Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Don’t Go to the Beach

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong since 2015, but there's one place you're unlikely to run into the power couple.

Shelton was a guest on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, and he was asked if he frequents the beach. His answer was very true to his sense of humor.

The "God Gave Me You" singer shook his head and muttered a firm no.

"My legs — they're not just white, they're like translucent," the star jokes, without so much as a smirk. "That's how long it's been since they've been exposed."

Shelton has property in Oklahoma — far from the beach — and you can sometimes find him in Los Angeles, where Gwen Stefani was living full-time when they met, but he won't be on the sand.

You're unlikely to ever find him in shorts, even, because of his "translucent" legs. Shelton is almost always in a pair of jeans, whether he's on TV or back home tending to his farm.

Blake Shelton Shorts Terry Wyatt, Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images loading...

The fact that Shelton doesn't wear shorts is something that isn't brought up much, because he has engrained into everyone's head that when you see him, you expect him to be in jeans with cowboy boots.

Another place you won't see the country couple together? Starbucks.

Shelton told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that he and his wife won't step foot into a Starbucks because their coffee is too powerful — they prefer the homemade stuff much more.

What can you say, Shelton is a man of simple taste.

