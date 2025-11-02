Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's couples costume was so fitting, we're surprised they don't dress up like this every year.

They're an odd couple in real life -- he's an Oklahoma boy who's one of country music's biggest stars, and she's a pop legend who hails from California -- so it's only natural that their Halloween costumes would reflect that.

This year, their costume also gave Stefani the perfect chance to don her signature red lip.

What Did Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Dress Up As For Halloween?

Shelton and Stefani were Little Red Riding Hood and the Big, Bad Wolf for Halloween. Stefani dressed to the nines in a frilly red frock and shiny, matching cape, complete with a picnic basket.

Meanwhile, Shelton's wolf costume made a perfect counterpart. He wore a full-face mask and blue wolf outfit.

Read More: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love

Much like the couple's real-life aesthetic, Shelton's costume wasn't nearly as pitch-perfect fashionable as his wife's. He wore jeans underneath his wolf outfit.

But what he lacked in realism, he made up for in humor. Stefani posted an Instagram video of the two of them modeling their costumes, and in one clip, Shelton leaps out at Stefani from behind a tree.

Fans are used to seeing Shelton in a full animal costume: Who could forget his big, pink Easter bunny suit?

It also makes sense that he chose to be a canine for Halloween, since one of his biggest songs, "Ol' Red," is about a dog.

In fact, the only off-brand thing about the couple's costume was the dark wig the (usually platinum blonde) Stefani donned in order to complete her Little Red Riding Hood look.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Are Aready Leaping Into Christmas

As she celebrated Halloween, Stefani was already excited to wrap up "spooky szn" and look ahead to another holiday.

In her caption, she said it was "time to Shake the Snow Globe" and get ready for Christmas.

Stefani is a big Christmas fan, and it seems like the music she used for her Halloween post -- a snippet of a song called "Shake the Snow Globe" -- is a preview of what's ahead. The singer is reportedly releasing two new holiday songs this year, also including "Hot Cocoa," as part of the upcoming holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun.

Stefani released her first full-length Christmas album, You Make it Feel Like Christmas, in 2017. The title track is a duet with Blake Shelton.

When Did Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Get Married?

Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 when both were coaches on The Voice, but did not become romantically involved until late 2015, following Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert and Stefani's divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

They got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot the following July.

Since then, they've collaborated on multiple songs, including the chart-topping country hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Shelton has also embraced his role as bonus dad to Stefani's three kids. He has also facilitated the two oldest boys' stage debut at the Oklahoma location of his Ole Red bar.

Read More: Gwen Stefani's Son Goes Full Country With His Latest Show at Blake Shelton's Bar

Earlier this year, Stefani's middle son, Zuma, gave a performance there that certainly made it seem like he's interested in pursuing a full-blown country career.

He performed an expert rendition of John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)" as well as a cover of his step-dad's "Ol' Red."