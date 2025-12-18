There’s something about Blake Shelton working the land that Gwen Stefani absolutely loves, and Blake’s latest story reveals just how sweet she is about it.

Shelton was a recent guest on the Michael Waddell podcast, where he and Waddell shared a hilarious — and unexpectedly sweet — story about Stefani’s admiration for Shelton.

Waddell, a longtime friend and hunting buddy of Shelton’s, set the scene: “We was out there turkey huntin’. That night she cooked an Italian meal for us, it was great. But there was something Gwen said, and I don’t think she would mind me saying this.”

Waddell continued setting the scene: He and Shelton were getting ready to help Stefani plant the flowers she’d picked out for her yard. Shelton stepped away for a moment to fire up the skid steer and get it ready for the job at hand.

“You walked away and Gwen just watched you,” Waddell told him. “You went over there, cranked that tractor, put some kind of implement on it and backed it up, and she’s just watching.”

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Recalls Special Moment With Gwen Stefani as ‘One of the Joys of My Lifetime’ [Watch]

As Waddell kept going, sharing a story Shelton had never heard before, Shelton lit up, clearly eager to hear where this was headed.

Waddell says he turned to Stefani and, “I said, ‘Ol’ boy can run that skid steer,’” and Stefani didn’t miss a beat. According to him, she paused — almost like she’d been caught daydreaming — before declaring, “That’s a man!”

Waddell explained that she was so locked in, just watching Shelton work, that the comment came out with total admiration.

"She explained, 'I just didn't grow up around that kind of stuff.'"

https://www.tiktok.com/@blakeshelton/photo/7522887410712202510?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7345465225849816619

Waddell tells Shelton, “I don’t know why, but that blew my mind. She was watching you like you were Superman.”

Shelton laughed and shrugged it off: “I was just starting a tractor.”

The two good ol’ boys cracked up over the fact that Shelton landed a Hollywood superstar — and that she still looks at him like a superhero just for knowing how to run a skid steer and plant flowers.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, the “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” singer is more than handy with heavy equipment. He’s also a future Country Music Hall of Famer, with 30+ No. 1 hits and a storied career to back it up.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.