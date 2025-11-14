In country music, it’s usually the headliner who surprises their opener with an end-of-tour gift — but Chase Matthew decided to flip the script. Instead of waiting to receive something from Luke Bryan, he went out and bought him a present.

Matthew stopped by Taste of Country Nights, where I asked him about some of the gifts he’s received from the big-name artists he’s toured with. His answer, though, was not what anyone expected.

The “Darlin’” singer admitted, “I got Luke a Louis Vuitton hunting bag… is what we called it. It was just a Louis bag, and we told him, ‘Hey, we got you a new hunting bag,’ when we gave it to him.”

Matthew could’ve stopped there — and that alone would’ve been surprising enough.

The fact that a newcomer made such a big purchase for Bryan — a multi-millionaire with no shortage of nice things — says a lot about where Matthew’s career is headed: straight up. But he didn’t stop there.

“We gave his team members some watch holders and stuff as well,” Matthew added.

This wasn’t a last-minute mall grab in the final tour city. Matthew actually put thought into it — considering Bryan’s hobbies, what he’d genuinely use and appreciate, and planning the gift ahead of time. It was a gesture that showed both gratitude and a whole lot of respect for the country superstar who brought him on the road.

To show the other side of the spectrum, Matthew also shared what happened when he toured with Jason Aldean. Aldean went big — really big.

“He got me a custom Rolex with the tour engraved on the back of it and stuff like that,” Matthew revealed. “I’ve never had a Rolex.”

It just goes to show — these aren’t gifts pulled from Amazon’s “under $100” list. These are thousand-dollar presents being tossed around like stocking stuffers.

At this point, I’d love nothing more than an invite to one of their White Elephant Christmas parties.

What is Chase Matthew's Most Popular Song?

Chase Matthew's most popular song is his No.1 hit, "Darlin'".

How Old is Chase Matthew?

The budding country music star is 27 years old. He was born Dec. 20, 1997.