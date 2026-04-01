A video of Jason Aldean speaking to a crowd of fans has been making the rounds on social media.

Two different accounts posting the clip as proof that he's renounced his support for Pres. Donald Trump.

The posts have reached a lot of fans. One Facebook post from The Keith Edwards Show racked up over 700,000 views in just over 24 hours. Another, shared by an account called @BigBlueWaveUSA on X, netted over 7,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares since posting on March 30.

Read More: The 50 Best Jason Aldean Songs

There's just two big problems. Nowhere in the video does Aldean say he no longer supports Trump. And, oh yeah — the video's almost three years old.

What Does Jason Aldean Say in the Video Currently Circulating on Social Media?

The clip is just shy of two minutes long, and it's from a Jason Aldean concert.

"It's been a long week. I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that," the singer tells his fans in the clip, and the crowd erupts in boos.

"I feel like everybody's entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, doesn't mean it's true, right?" he continues. "What I am is a proud American. I'm proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls--t started happening to us."

"One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bulls--t, alright?" the singer adds.

At another point in the clip, the crowd erupts in chants of "USA! USA!"

Why Do Fans Think That Jason Aldean's Video Means He No Longer Supports Trump?

@BigBlueWaveUSA's post says that Aldean "is done with Trump," presumably referring to the part of the singer's statement that he hopes to see America "restored to what it once was."

"Aldean is sick of new wars, skyrocketing gas prices, tariff taxes, healthcare costs & ICE murders," the caption reads.

The Keith Edwards Show's caption was more succinct. "Trump lost Jason Aldean," that caption reads.

Did Jason Aldean Actually Renounce His Support For Trump?

No.

Taken out of context, we can see why fans would assume that Aldean was disparaging the Trump administration.

But this clip was from a concert Aldean performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, in July 2023, where he addressed the controversy surrounding his then-new song "Try That in a Small Town."

"Try That in a Small Town" incurred backlash from listeners who accused him of racist dogwhistling and glorification of gun violence in its lyrics. Aldean issued a statement denying those accusations, saying that "Try That in a Small Town" was meant as an appreciation for small-town communities where people "take care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

Read More: Jason Aldean Issues Statement on "Try That in a Small Town"

At the time the show took place, Trump wasn't even president. Pres. Joe Biden was in office, and Trump wouldn't be elected for his second term until over a year later.

On top of that, nowhere in the clip does Aldean make any statements that aren't generally consistent with his publicly-espoused conservative views. Even if he gave that same speech at a show today, it would likely still be pro-Trump.

The only thing that's surprising about this bit of social media hot air is that Aldean, or at the very least, his wife Brittany, haven't weighed in yet to quickly dispel the whole thing.