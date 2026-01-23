Chase Matthew is succeeding in country music despite cutting against the grain a little bit, and that's one of the reasons Taste of Country has selected him as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Chase Matthew?

Chase Matthew is one of country music's most rising young artists.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is signed to Warner Records in Nashville, and he's released several successful songs to become one of country music's most aspiring artists.

What Are Chase Matthews' Top Songs?

Matthew has scored hits with "Love You Again" and "Darlin'," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2024.

What Are Chase Matthews' Career Highlights?

Matthew scored a multi-week No. 1 hit at country radio with "Darlin'," and his most recent single, "Holdin' It Down," is currently the most-added single at country radio.

His other accolades include:

Nominated for a 2026 iHeartRadio Award for Best New Country Artist of the Year

CRS’ New Faces 2026

2025 IHeart On the Verge

Opry Next Stage class of 2024

More than 1.7 billion global streams

Sold out the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

What's Next for Chase Matthew in 2026?

Mathew intends to release another new album of music in 2026, and he's also set to hit the road opening for another major-name artist, with details to be announced soon.

