Ella Langley is one of six country artists chosen to be New Faces of Country Music at Country Radio Seminar in 2026.

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer has seen the most chart success among this larger-than-normal group. Since 2000, five new artists have typically been chosen for the dinner concert; prior to that, 10 or more singers were honored each year.

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2026 is scheduled for March 18-20 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.

The annual industry gathering was established in 1969 and is part educational event, part new music showcase.

Traditionally, the New Faces of Country Music showcase takes place on the final night of CRS.

2026 CRS New Faces of Country Music

The six New Faces of Country Music were announced on Monday (Jan. 5). Below is an alphabetical list of the artists announced so far, along with each singer’s best-known song, followed by eligibility requirements.

Kelsey Hart: Kelsey Hart is a Curb Records recording artist who has found radio success with songs such as “Life With You” and “Fireworks.” He also recorded a collaboration with Harper Grace titled “Freedom,” which found success on AC radio.

Ella Langley: Ella Langley is an ACM and CMA Award winner for “You Look Like You Love Me,” her duet with Riley Green. Other well-known songs include “Don’t Mind If I Do,” “Weren’t for the Wind,” and “Choosin’ Texas.”

Chase Matthew: Chase Matthew scored his first No. 1 hit with “Darlin’” in 2025. He’s also part of a Lauren Alaina duet called “All My Exes.”

John Morgan: John Morgan’s best-known song is called “Friends Like That.” It’s a duet with Jason Aldean and was the 19th most-played country song of the year.

Meghan Patrick: Meghan Patrick scored a 2025 hit on country radio with “Golden Child,” the title-track of her 2024 album. The Canadian singer and songwriter is signed to Riser House Records.

Josh Ross: Canadian singer Josh Ross notched his biggest radio hit in 2025 with a song called “Single Again.” This was the 16th most-played country song of the year.

CRS New Faces of Country Music Eligibility

The CRS website

outlines the criteria for being selected as a New Face of Country Music. The qualification period runs from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31, and an artist cannot have been selected previously.

Artists must have at least one, but no more than five, Top 25 singles on either the Mediabase or Billboard Country Airplay chart during the qualification period. Finalists are determined by votes from full-time country music industry professionals.

It’s difficult to find an artist with significant commercial success who hasn’t been named a New Face. In 2025, the five honorees were Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Zach Top and Warren Zeiders.

