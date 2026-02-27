Every so often, the internet produces pure magic! This time it comes in the form of an Ella Langley and Fleetwood Mac mashup.

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" Mashed Up with Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

Not every viral mashup is a home run, but this one genuinely caught our ear. The pairing works surprisingly well — and it feels especially fitting considering Langley has been open about her love for the legendary band.

The blend comes from Altego, an electronic dance duo known to smash unlikely songs together into something new.

Their version keeps the classic country feel of Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” in the verses, then pivots by layering the chorus over the steady, unmistakable groove of Dreams.

Stick around until the end — they even weave in those instantly recognizable vocals from Stevie Nicks.

Ella Langley Wants to Collaborate with Stevie Nicks

The video racked up nearly 40,000 likes and more than 500,000 views in less than 24 hours.

It doesn’t appear that either Ella Langley or Stevie Nicks has publicly reacted to it just yet — but who knows? Maybe this is the spark that eventually gets the two women in a studio together.

Stranger things have happened.

In 2025, Langley told Taste of Country Nights that her dream collaboration is Nicks.

"I grew up on so many different types of music, but probably the most out of anyone ever would be Stevie Nicks," she said at the time when asked about a collaboration wish list.

She's also been known to cover the band's music in her sets.