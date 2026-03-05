Ella Langley is on top of country music and her career is on a trajectory that is impossible to even fathom, even for Langley herself.

She's admitted before that she has a hard time believing that this is real life. But it seems like it's all starting to sink in.

The "Choosin' Texas" singer was a guest on Country Countdown USA where she admitted, "It’s really cool to be me right now."

A minimal use of words that create a very impactful message, especially for someone who has admitted in the past that she suffers from imposter syndrome.

Langley has dealt with some mental health issues that have stemmed from her rise to the top, like imposter syndrome, and it sounds like she has gotten a handle on it and found her comfort zone.

What is Imposter Syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is when someone doubts their accomplishments and feels like they’re a fraud -- even when they’ve earned their success.

Langley continued touting the message to other singer/songwriters as well as anyone that is starting from the bottom of their industry and climbing to the top.

"If you have a passion, whether it’s music or anything, trust yourself, because it is the coolest thing to wake up and do what you love to do every day," she says.

Thankfully, Langley loves making bangers, so as long as she continues doing what she loves, it will greatly benefit us all.

