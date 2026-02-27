This week on Taste of Country Nights, I caught up with Brent Smith, lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band Shinedown, who had some high praise for Ella Langley.

Shinedown has been seeing some country crossover momentum lately, as their song "Searchlights" has started gaining traction at country radio stations across the country. That led me to ask Smith who he sees as a true force in the genre right now.

“Ella Langley — I mean, that voice is something brand new to me," he said. "I didn’t know a lot about her, but ‘Choosin’ Texas’ just kind of got me out of the dump.”

Keep in mind, Shinedown is one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century, so that kind of compliment carries serious weight for Ella Langley’s résumé.

Smith went on to explain what makes “Choosin’ Texas” such an earworm: “She sounds like somebody you’d wanna hang out with. Like, ‘This dude chose Texas? I’d rather hang out with you!’”

"There's something just something really honest in her voice and she just seems like a good hang."

Will Ella Langley and Shinedown Collaborate in the Future?

Smith, the lead singer of Shinedown, told me directly on Taste of Country Nights that he’s open to more than just praise.

“If she [Langley] wants to do a feature, that would be awesome … bring it on!”

Smith said Shinedown would be open to collaborating with Ella Langley — whether that means creating something brand new together or even jumping on a remix of “Choosin’ Texas” as a feature.

So if you’re just now discovering Langley, what other tracks should be on your radar? Check out some favorites below.

