In just a few short years, Ella Langley has gone from being a new face in Nashville to a household name across America.

Where Did Ella Langley Come From?

While her success seems to have come overnight, there are actually years of hard work that laid the foundation for the platform she's on now.

Born Elizabeth Camille Langley in Hope Hull, Ala. on May 3, 1999, Langley grew up in a family that were lovers of music. Her first experiences with music came - as it has for so many country singers - from church. She sang in local churches growing up, as well as community events.

At 14, she received her first guitar which was a hand-me-down in the family. She taught herself to play Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds." Many of her early performances were in a pasture full of cows.

Ella Langley the Park Ranger?

Although music was her passion, it wasn't her major when Langley went off to college in 2017. Instead, she majored in Forestry at Auburn University. By 2019, she knew that path wasn't for her, so she dropped out to pursue her music dreams in Nashville.

"COVID happened six months after I moved here," she told People in 2022. "I luckily got in with a great group of people during that time that I'm still writing with to this day. All they do is write and they love it, and they appreciate it, and it's part of their life."

"Being surrounded by that made me grow so much as a writer and an artist," she adds.

Due to the pandemic, Langley shifted her focus to TikTok, both livestreaming and pushing out her music. It landed her a record deal with Sony Music Nashville, which put her on the road with Randy Houser in 2022, furthering her brand.

Ella Langley Goes Viral with "You Look Like You Love Me"

The next few years saw Langley releasing her Excuse the Mess EP and her debut album Hungover.

In 2024, her song "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green sparked online and spread like wildfire. It was hard not to open any social media platform without hearing that song. It was everywhere.

The song not only put her on stage at all the awards shows, it also produced her first country music trophies at the CMA and ACM Awards.

Ella Langley Scores Crossover Hit with "Choosin' Texas"

Langley's has been able to hold onto that spark and followed up the track with a second duet with Green on "Don't Mind If I Do", as well as her single "Weren't for the Wind."

It would be a song she wrote with Miranda Lambert however, that would rock her world.

"Choosin' Texas" has sparked the same flame as "You Look Like You Love Me" but the impact of that fire has spread outside of country music. The song topped the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart in 2026 making it a successful crossover hit.

Ella Langley's Sophomore Album Dandelion

Keeping the moment rolling, Langley is preparing to release her sophomore album Dandelion on April 10, 2026. "Choosin' Texas" will be a part of the project as well a song "Be Her" that she just released.

She'll tour the album in 2026 as well.

Keep scrolling to see Langley through the years.