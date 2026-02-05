Can you spot the real news out of these three headlines involving Kid Rock, Morgan Wallen and Riley Green / Ella Langley?

Two qualify as fake news or AI generated trash. One is certified truth. No cheating!

Headline No. 1: Morgan Wallen Shocks Fans, Donates $514K Performance Earnings to ICE

Facebook page Rhythm Republic shared this headline with a caption that quotes Wallen as saying, “America needs secure borders. ICE plays a critical role in keeping our communities safe and deserves full support.”

A link goes to a blog that hedges slightly in saying “Rumors Claim Morgan Wallen Donated …”

Some fans supported this alleged donation. “Good for him, ice ice baby,” says John Spaeth.

“Good for him! Finally someone famous with his head on straight,” offers Austin Borota. Dozens more were all in on the concept.

Others noted that Wallen was the third celebrity in three days to have allegedly donated the same amount of money to ICE, per a Facebook post that used the same wording. This group of skeptics was in the minority however.

Headline No. 2: Ella Langley Pregnant With Riley Green’s Baby

A Facebook group called Country Music Universe shares that Ella Langley and her partner Riley Green are ecstatic and proud as they prepare for their first baby together. A pair of pictures show them in love and one finds Green with his hands on Langley’s belly as she smiles back at him.

They’re said to have shared the baby’s name and gender. Social media was instantly ignited with love, excitement and endless congratulations from fans of modern country music.

This particular post has no comments or engagement however.

Headline No. 3: That Time Kid Rock Sang ‘I Like ‘Em Underage’ in a Song on a Kids Movie Soundtrack

Kid Rock is going to headline Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show on Sunday. The build-up has put attention on his catalog, including a song called “Cool, Daddy Cool.”

"Young ladies, young ladies / I like 'em underage, see / Some say that's statutory," Rock sings, before his collaborator, the late Joe C., chimes in with: “But I say it’s mandatory.”

And the Real News Is ...

In 2001, Kid Rock recorded a song for a film called Osmosis Jones. Listen to "Cool, Daddy Cool" yourself. The "underage" lyric comes at the bridge, at the 2:10 mark.

The Green / Langley rumor is just the latest AI generated photo that shows them either expecting a baby or (sometimes) with baby. They do have two hit duets together but neither has ever confirmed they dated.

Wallen's team didn't respond to Snopes request for comment on the large donation but it's pretty rare for anyone to consider donating to a taxpayer-funded government agency. Also the reuse of key details and quotes in similar posts is a big red flag.

He's a generous guy with millions going toward sports or music initiatives in Nashville or his hometown. But, nobody is that generous.