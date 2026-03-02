Morgan Wallen has a number of songs about how proud he is to be from a small town. But "Don't We" is special because it's a direct conversation with his fans.

Wallen's talking directly to his fellow country-born listeners about a secret that the city slickers just don't understand: How special it is to have your own quiet spot on your property's back 40, and how comforting it feels to cruise around a downtown strip that hasn't changed since the day you were born.

The song features a bittersweet prayer for towns like Wallen's to never fade away, as well as a patriotic salute to U.S. soldiers stationed overseas. Those inclusions make "Don't We" more emotional than your standard hometown party anthem.

The latter point also created opportunity for a special, patriotic moment in Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour.

During his set, when Wallen got to the part of the song where he sang "Not everybody takes off their hat, stands for the flag / That them boys overseas got on their sleeves," an American flag unfurled on a backdrop screen behind him. Concertgoers also watched a clip of some U.S. fighter aircraft fleets soaring across the sky.

So despite catchy rhythms and hip-hop inflected beats, "Don't We" is a little more sobering than some of Wallen's other hometown pride songs, and it captures a full snapshot of rural life.

Which Album is Morgan Wallen's "Don't We" From?

"Don't We" comes from Wallen's 2025 I'm the Problem album. It's one of a whopping 37 tracks on the project.

Per U.S. Radio Updater's X profile, "Don't We" will head to country radio beginning Monday (March 2.) It's his eighth single off I'm the Problem.

Previous singles include "Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody," "I'm the Problem," "Just in Case," "What I Want" (with Tate McRae), "I Got Better" and "20 Cigarettes."

All of those have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts with the exception of "What I Want," which was sent to pop radio and placed at No. 6 on the Pop Airplay chart.

Morgan Wallen, "Don't We" Lyrics

Wouldn't trade this holler for a stone-cold million dollars / My green all comes blue collar and I'm all good with that / This world's been changin', but these folks 'round here, they ain't been / They all still windshield wavin' when they slow-rollin' past

We could live a little higher on the hog / But I don't think we'd be no better off

Chorus:

Not everybody got that spot out in the forty / Some ten point buck they shot hangin' like a velvet trophy / Fridays in parkin' lots outside of somewhere holy / Not everybody likes this kind of life, but we do, don't we? / Still workin' hard like my daddy told me / Still keep it low-key, still ridin' high behind them low beams / If you don't know about this nowhere, you don't know me / Not everybody thinks we got it made, but we do, don't we?

It might be simple, but these two lanes, they're my temple / And that river rollin' gentle wash my worries away / I used to hate it, but I traveled lots of pavement / And there ain't no better places at the end of the day

So I pass the plate and thank the Lord he put me here / And pray that towns like mine don't ever disappear

Repeat Chorus

Not everybody takes off their hat, stands for the flag / That them boys overseas got on their sleeves / Not everybody dies where they're born, takes a field full of corn / And turns it into whiskey, say it with me / Yeah, we do, don't we?

Repeat Chorus

Not everybody got that spot out in the forty / But we do, don't we? / Fridays in parking lots outside of somewhere holy / But we do, don't we? Not everybody likes this kind of life / But we do, don't we?