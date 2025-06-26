After wrapping the first weekend of his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour, Morgan Wallen shared a highlights recap of some of his favorite moments on stage so far.

One of those is a celebration of patriotism that — judging by the fan response — is a standout moment for fans attending the shows.

That moment comes at the point in the set list when Wallen performs "Don't We," which is Track No. 20 on I'm the Problem. Like many of his songs, it's about hometown pride, and a celebration of all the rural Southern values that the singer grew up with in his small town of Sneedville, Tenn.

The final bridge zooms out to celebrate not just one small town, but a whole country full of 'em.

"Not everybody takes off their hat / Stands for the flag / That them boys oversea / Got on their sleeves," he sings.

The live version of that moment gets some visual accompaniment. An American flag unfurls in the backdrop screen, along with some clips of U.S. fighter aircraft fleets soaring across the sky.

Fans who attended the first nights of the tour — both of which took place in Houston — also shared their own footage of the moment on social media, many of them saying that the crowd broke out in chants of "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!" when they saw the display.

"The way 60,000 attendees chanted USA when the American flag was dropped at the Morgan Wallen concert in Houston last night reminds me that patriotic pride is still alive!" one TikTok user writes.

"Crowd went so crazy when the American flag dropped, you would've thought Taylor Swift and Beyoncé walked out," another adds.

A third fan called the moment the "best part of the night," while a fourth said they had "chills" from experiencing it live.

Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour picks up again on June 28 in Madison, Wisc. The trek is scheduled to continue into mid-September.