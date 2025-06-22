Morgan Wallen's set list during the opening night of his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour included a nod to some real-life drama.

While singing the tour's titular song -- also the title of his most recent album -- Wallen appeared to pour gasoline over the floor of the stage. Then, he flicked a lighter and tossed it to the side. As the singer launched into the next rendition of the chorus, pillars of flames shot up from all around the stage.

Meanwhile, headlines and tweets rolled across the big screen, all revolving around scandals that have emerged from his personal life.

"Morgan Wallen Breaks COVID Mask Protocols," reads one, hearkening back to the 2020 incident where Wallen got disinvited from making his 2020 Saturday Night Live debut after a couple days of maskless partying leading up to the taping.

Another described his "America's Problem," and one was a social media post of a listener complaining that his albums have too many songs.

Read More: A Timeline of Morgan Wallen's Legal Troubles + Controversies

Also interspersed in the montage were photos of Wallen, platinum record certifications and a calendar with May 16 -- the date I'm the Problem came out -- circled in red.

Wallen's "I'm the Problem" leans into his bad-boy reputation from a romantic context, but it's also a fair interpretation to see the song as a response to his troubled relationship with the music industry.

"I guess I'm the problem / And you're miss never-do-no-wrong / If I'm so awful / Then why'd you stick around this long?" he wonders in the chorus. "And if it's the whiskey / Then why you keep pullin' it off the shelf? / You hate that when you look at me / You halfway see yourself."

Read More: Morgan Wallen Opens I'm the Problem Tour in Houston With an NFL Legend

Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour kicked off in Houston, Tex. on Friday night (June 20.) He kept his tradition from last tour of all-star stadium walkouts, greeting his opening night crowd with help from Lil Durk, NFL legend Andre Johnson and Jim McIngvale, better known to fans as Mattress Mack.

On night two in Houston on Saturday (June 21), Wallen continued to up the ante for his walkouts, bringing out former pro baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and rapper Drake as he took the stage.

The next stop on the I'm the Problem Tour is scheduled for June 28 in Madison, Wisc. The tour will continue into mid-September.