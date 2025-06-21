Morgan Wallen opened his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Friday night (June 20), and true to his past stadium extravaganzas, he invited several surprise celebrity guests to join him for the walkout.

Who Joined Morgan Wallen on Opening Night of His I'm the Problem Tour?

Wallen walked out on stage on opening night to the soundtrack of Lil Durk's "Broadway Girls," accompanied by Houston Texans NFL legend Andre Johnson, as well as Jim McIngvale, who runs the Gallery Furniture chain and is best known to fans as Mattress Mack:

What Is the Setlist From Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour Opening Night?

According to Setlist.fm, Wallen's setlist on the first night of his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour included a generous selection of past hits and songs from his latest album, I'm the Problem:

"Broadway Girls"

"Ain't That Some"

"Kick Myself"

"I Got Better"

"Love Somebody"

"You Proof"

"20 Cigarettes"

"TN"

"Kiss Her in Front of You"

"Don't We"

"Cover Me Up"

Related: Win a Trip to Cleveland to Experience Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour

"I'm a Little Crazy"

"Sand in My Boots"

"Up Down" (With Koe Wetzel)

"Cowgirls"

"Whiskey Glasses"

"Superman"

"Dark Til Daylight"

"Thinkin' 'Bout You"

"What I Want"

"This Bar"

"More Than My Hometown"

"Just in Case"

"I'm the Problem"

"Last Night"

"I Had Some Help"

"The Way I Talk"

Who's Opening for Morgan Wallen on His 2025 I'm the Problem Tour?

Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel opened for Wallen on the first night of his I'm the Problem Tour.

Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more are scheduled for select shows. Gavin Adcock, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson will also be joining various lineups.

What Are the Dates for Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour?

June 20 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium (with Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel)

June 21 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium (with Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel)

June 28 — Madison, Wisc. @ Camp Randall Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 11 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

July 12 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

July 18 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 19 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

July 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

July 26 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 1 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 2 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett)

Aug. 22 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 5 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

Sept. 12 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 13 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

Keep up with Morgan Wallen's latest music and tour dates via his official website.

13 Best Lyrics From Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' Album, Ranked Writing the perfect country song can't be easy. How do you sing about similar themes, but paint the picture differently?

It truly is an art form, and Wallen rounded up some of the best songwriters in the business to help him with his latest project, I'm the Problem. So we rounded up some of the best lyrics on the 37-track collection below. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose