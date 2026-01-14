We all know that things tend to get wild out on the road with Morgan Wallen, and Bailey Zimmerman recently confirmed that to us here at Taste of Country by admitting that he and Ernest once switched pants during a concert.

Zimmerman tells Taste of Country "One time, me and Ernest switched pants because Ernest goes 'Oh, those are sick pants,' and I go 'Oh, you wanna try them on?'"

Zimmerman said that Ernest's eyes got wide and smiled and said "Yeah!" It was then that Zimmerman decided to drop his pants backstage as Ernest did the same, and they both then attempted to wear each other's pants.

Imagine the scene backstage as Wallen, Ernest, Zimmerman and who knows who else are sitting around doing vocal warmups, all while deciding to do an impromptu pants switch before playing to a sold-out stadium full of fans.

But Ernest and Zimmerman have slightly different body types, so Zimmerman jokingly said "He tried to put my pants on, but he couldn't fit into my pants."

The "Rock and a Hard Place" says that Ernest has been on the grind lately and losing weight. So during our interview, Zimmerman put out an open call to his country star friend: Ernest can try his pants on again anytime.

What Does Bailey Zimmerman Have Planned for 2026?

His biggest ( and first ever headlining) arena tour, called the Different Night Same Rodeo tour, kicks off on February 19, 2026 in Estero, Florida.

