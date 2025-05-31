Lainey Wilson's signature look is bell-bottom pants. Every single time that she takes the stage — or goes outside in public, for that matter — she seems to always have a new pair of bell-bottoms on.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked her just how many pairs of bell-bottoms she has in her closet.

Wilson giggled, took a deep breath and said:

I have completely lost count, but, I've worn a new pair on stage each time for the past 15 years, so...

Concert Archives has the number of Wilson's professional career shows at 685, since 2013.

If you add those together with press days and interviews, where she always shows up in her "uniform," we came up with a number around 1,000 pairs.

After presenting that number to Wilson, she confirmed, saying, "Yes, probably well over that."

It's quite interesting that some artists — Wilson and Luke Combs, for example, who have a signature look that they wear on stage — keep multiples of those items in their closet.

Combs recently revealed that he has well over 200 of his signature black Columbia button-ups that he wears on stage, as well.

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer even has her own line of bell-bottoms that she sells on her official website, along with an endorsement deal with Wrangler, so we must assume that she owns a few of each of those pairs, too.

It's a dang good thing that the reigning two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year keeps selling out arenas all over the globe and selling millions of records, because she will likely need a larger closet in her home as the years and bellbottoms pile up.

