The Genius Reason Why Lainey Wilson Wears Bell Bottoms [PHOTOS]

Lainey Wilson has become one of the biggest forces in country music over the past couple years.

She not only brings the heat with her music, but she also is a fashion icon in her own right. She has become known for her flashy bell bottoms and wide-brimmed hats, but did you know there's a reason behind it?

That's why we decided to take a closer look at the rapidly rising country superstar's signature look to find out where it started, why she wears them, where she gets them and, as a bonus, gather photos of her most iconic bell-bottom looks.

Lainey Wilson's First Pair of Bell Bottoms

This signature look isn't just something she randomly decided to go with. She has been wearing bell bottoms since she was a kid.

"I remember my very first pair of bell bottoms. They were blue leopard print," she told Variety. "My mama bought ’em. And it got to the point where I was wearing ’em so much, she was like, ‘You gotta take ’em off. We gotta put ’em in the washer.'"

Why Does Lainey Wilson Wear Bell Bottoms?

It's actually very genius. The simple answer: Wilson was looking for a way to be different than any other female country artist.

But, Wilson went deeper into the origins of her signature look with The Washington Post. As the story goes, when Wilson was a young musician touring the CMT offices with her manager, she realized something while they were looking at photos of country legends on the wall.

“You know, all the legends — you can recognize them by their silhouette,” an executive who was showing the singer and her manager around commented.

That comment stuck with her and made her realize she had to stand out beyond her musical talent and songwriting abilities.

She tells Variety, "I was really trying to figure out what could I do to stand apart from the rest of the females in Nashville, because it’s very important to do that."

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer continued, "For me, it was the whole bell bottom throwback look. And I’m glad we did."

Where Does Lainey Wilson Get Her Bell Bottoms?

Wilson gives away her secrets. She tells Glamour, "There’s an awesome Etsy shop called called Cat O' Nine where I get a lot of my show bell-bottoms. They’re Spandex, they make you feel great on your good and bad days, so I love those."

Cat O' Nine now has a full online shop where you can order your own pair of Lainey-approved bell bottoms.

The singer has also collaborated with Wrangler and praised the brand's bell bottoms.

Wilson continues spilling the deets. "Wrangler makes a great pair of bell bottoms. I grew up wearing Wrangler, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment that we’re getting to work with them now. So my closet’s full of them. You can’t have too many."

We dove in and found 32 different signature bell-bottom looks that Wilson has worn over the past few years.

32 times Lainey Wilson stunned in bell bottoms.

32 Times Lainey Wilson Stunned in Bell Bottoms Lainey Wilson has exploded onto the country scene in the past few years. In 2023, she became the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Ever since she stepped onto the big stages, Wilson has always rocked a pair of bell bottoms. It has become her signature look. Let's take a look at 32 times Lainey Wilson stunned in bell bottoms. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson has come a long way in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic.