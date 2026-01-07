Morgan Wallen's parents, Tommy and Lesli Wallen, have supported their son through early career setbacks, seen him rise to fame and watched as he worked through public controversy and struggle.

Through it all, they've been by his side.

Wallen's I'm the Problem zine, released at the end of 2025, includes a collection of personal photos, interviews and even some letters — including one written by his father.

In that letter, Tommy brings a perspective to his country star son's struggles that might be a little unexpected. But when you learn more about Tommy Wallen's background, it makes a lot of sense.

What Did Morgan Wallen's Dad Write In His Letter?

Tommy Wallen — an East Tennessee pastor who works with incarcerated populations — said that Wallen's struggles, and his self-awareness in facing them, changed his country star son for the better.

He empathized with his son's position on a personal level.

"It takes a lot to admit that you might be one of those problems. I know because, at a tougher time in my life, I had to say the same thing to myself," Tommy wrote. (Quote via Holler, who published the full letter.)

He also drew from his work experience to acknowledge that many people go through struggles similar to the arrests, legal battles and self-confrontation Wallen has had to face.

"I've also seen a lot of people in that position, through my work as a pastor, at the moment they realize they may have ruined everything they worked so hard for," Tommy continues. "It's what you do about those problems that really matters, though."

Morgan Wallen Court Hearing Morgan Wallen Appears For Court Hearing // Brett Carlsen, Getty Images loading...

"I'm proud that Morgan has had problems in his life. If he didn't, he wouldn't be the man he is today," he adds. "But I'm even more proud of what he's done with them."

How Did Morgan Wallen Overcome His Controversies + Legal Struggles?

Wallen has spoken about some of the ways he's matured since low points like the chair-throwing incident that got him arrested in downtown Nashville. He says he's dialed down his partying habit so much that he hasn't been in a bar since.

These days, he's more likely to spend time hunting or relaxing in nature with a few close friends or family members.

In his newly-published letter, Tommy Wallen pointed to one particular anecdote to show how his son has grown. He recalled a recent show of Wallen's in London, where his family watched the concert from a private suite. After the show was over and everyone else had moved to the afterparty, Wallen stayed behind and started cleaning up the suite.

"That made me smile," Tommy wrote. "My son has become a man, far from the boy I used to hear strumming songs in our garage on my grandfather's hand-me-down guitar, but he hasn't lost his way."

He also recalled some career struggles that happened so early on, most fans might have forgotten about them: How an injury sidelined Wallen from his college baseball dreams, and then how he was voted off The Voice as a young country music hopeful.

Who Are Morgan Wallen's Parents?

Tommy and Leslie Wallen married in 1991 and raised four children together (all girls, except for Morgan.) The family lived in Sneedville, Tenn., for the bulk of the singer's childhood, and then moved to Knoxville, according to People.

Lesli, who worked as a teacher, retired in 2023 but said on Instagram that she was "[t]aking a little break then career number 2!"

Wallen is close to his parents. In May 2022, he released "Thought You Should Know," a song written as a letter for and dedicated to his mother. The singer co-wrote that song with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon.

He has also said he was inspired to get his famous mullet haircut because of the hairstyle his dad had when his parents got married. "Me and my Dad are very similar people — he's one of my best friends — so I was like, 'Man, if Dad could do it, I will do it,'" the singer told People in 2019.

Tommy and Leslie Wallen are also grandparents several times over. Their daughter Mikaela has two children and their daughter Ashlyne has one child, with another on the way.

Wallen is dad to one son, Indigo Wilder, whom he shares with ex-fiancée KT Smith.