Morgan Wallen Reveals He Hasn’t Been in a Bar Since the Chair-Throwing Incident

In a new interview on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Morgan Wallen revealed one big change in his life that he's made since his April 2024 arrest.

He hasn't been to a bar since the incident.

"I ain't been to a bar since ... uh, since the last time I was in a bar. That everybody knows about," Wallen admits with a chuckle.

Wallen was at Eric Church's then-newly-opened downtown Nashville bar, Chiefs, when he threw a chair off the roof of the building.

The chair landed on the sidewalk six stories below, just feet from where police officers were standing.

He was arrested on three felony charges, and the case was open for the better part of the year. In December, Wallen pled guilty after a plea deal reduced his charges down to two misdemeanors.

The singer avoided jail time, but was sentenced to spend seven days in an alcohol education center and serve two years' probation.

"It's definitely the best thing for me," Wallen says in this new interview.

He didn't get into the specifics of the chair-throwing incident and his arrest, but most fans already know that this wasn't the first time the singer ran into trouble at a Lower Broadway bar. In May 2020, he was arrested outside of Kid Rock's bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

"Yeah. That's the most public time I was in a bar, and that's the last time I was in a bar," he goes on to say.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wallen reflects on the stress of fame, acknowledging that any celebrity — not just him — would struggle with the experience of being recognized during every public outing.

"It's not ideal to go anywhere and if you don't get bothered, you're on edge the whole time because you thought that you might," he says. "There's things you just don't do. You don't do 'em anymore. That's okay."

Instead, he says, he's been leaning into spending time outdoors with a close circle of family and friends.

"That's why I've taken up hunting so much," Wallen continues. "I can go be with my buddies in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease. I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it."