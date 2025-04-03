Morgan Wallen Bonded With His Son Over His New Music: ‘A Special Moment’

Morgan Wallen's son Indigo — aka Indie — is going to be five years old this summer, and for the first time, he's taking an interest in his country star dad's music.

In a new interview on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Wallen says that up until now, Indie hasn't really realized exactly what Dad does for a living.

But that started to change as Wallen worked on his new album, I'm the Problem, which is due out in May.

"It's the first time it seems like he's starting to put two and two together," the singer explains. "I would come after I'd been writing and I would show him songs. This is the first time that's he's ever cared."

Wallen goes on to say that Indie's even started showing a preference for some music, and his favorite of Wallen's songs is one he hasn't released yet.

"There's a song called 'Eyes Are Closed' on my record. And we wrote it that day, took it home that night, and I was just playing it. I wasn't really playing it for him, I was just playing it in the background because it was my first time hearing the demo of what we had just done that day," the star recounts.

"He kinda moseyed on over there, like, 'Oh, what's this,' you know, and after it was done, he said, 'I like that song, daddy,'" Wallen says. "It was the first time he had ever done that, so it was a special moment for me, something I'll never forget."

Then, he asked his dad to play the song again. That made the song a success in Wallen's eyes.

"This song's a hit for me no matter what," he adds. "That was the first time I'd seen all those dots connecting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Wallen said fatherhood "just gets better and better" as Indie grows. "Just the personality that keeps coming out, and the relationship you build," he reflects.

"He's got a little sass on him, a little attitude," he says with a smile, "Which I like. I like that spunk."

Who Is Morgan Wallen's Son?

Indie — aka Indigo Wilder Wallen — was born in July 2020 to Wallen and his ex-fiancée Katie "KT" Smith. According to People, the couple were on-again, off-again between 2016 and 2019, but had split for good by the time their son was born.

Still, Wallen has been an active presence in little Indie's life, and he occasionally shares glimpses of the time they spend together on social media.

More frequently, Smith posts updates on the young boy's daily life, including one adorable recent video of a trip she and Indie took to a trampoline park.