Morgan Wallen’s Ex Reveals the Crazy Way She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Morgan Wallen's ex-fiancée KT Smith — with whom he shares 4-year-old son Indigo Wilder — is opening up about the tumultuous way she found out she was pregnant with his baby.

Wallen and Smith were engaged for a brief period around late 2016 or early 2017, but by 2019, they'd called off the engagement. They were still in an on-again, off-again relationship, though, and she joined him out on the road for a tour that year.

In a new episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Smith says that while the tour was in Canada, they got into a huge fight — a toxic cycle that she says was a pattern for the couple at that point.

"He got super drunk. I was drunk. He got mad about something. And he sent me home from Canada by myself while I was drunk," she recounts, saying that was a terrifying prospect for her since she was "not airport-savvy."

"I was in an Uber, crying to the Uber about life, and then getting to the airport and throwing up, all this stuff," she continues.

But she made it home, and soon, Wallen started plying her with apologetic emails and grand promises that he was going to make a permanent change.

That was another part of their pattern, she notes.

"And then I found out [I was pregnant] and sent him a picture of my pregnancy test," Smith relates. "It all just kind of went to crap from there."

During her pregnancy, Smith says she hoped they could finally resolve their differences and get back together for good. But Wallen froze her out, she recalls, saying that they only talked "probably twice" during her pregnancy.

"I had him come over when I was pregnant, and then we slept together, and then nothing else came from that, again," she remembers.

Wallen did come to the hospital when she was in labor. By this time, it was 2020, and COVID-19 pandemic policies meant that only one person could be in the room with her while she delivered. For Smith, that person was her mom.

Wallen came in to meet baby Indigo afterward, though she says once again, "nothing ever came of it" in the immediate aftermath of her birth.

It's not clear whether she's talking about their romantic status or whether he was simply never around for his son as a newborn, but either way, she makes it clear that the country superstar didn't fully embrace fatherhood at the beginning.

Indigo was born in July of 2020, during a year when Wallen was facing significant career turmoil, too. That January, he was filmed using a racist slur, an incident that resulted in him getting benched at country radio and banned from awards shows for the bulk of the year.

"2020 was a wild year for him. It is what it is," Smith now says. "It took him a while to be where he is now, to be on a good path. But it happened, thankfully before Indigo was [old enough] to realize it."

Over the past five years, Smith says that Wallen has shown enormous growth and that she "respect[s] him now more than" she ever has.

"His life is extremely private, but what people don't see is that he has grown tremendously," she explains. "... He's a great dad. He has a great life that is private, and he can still do what he does while keeping it all private, and I think that's great. I love that he's had that radical change."

"It wasn't with me, but that's okay," she adds. "He's a good dad and we can co-parent well."