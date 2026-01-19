Zach Bryan released his 25-track album With Heaven on Top on Jan. 9, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s worth noting that the Billboard 200 is an all-genre chart, not one limited to country music. Bryan claimed the top spot in the album’s first week across all genres.

The official Billboard 200 chart reflecting the album’s debut is scheduled to be released on Jan. 24, though Billboard confirmed the No. 1 debut ahead of its publication date.

How Many Zach Bryan Albums Have Debuted at No.1?

This marks Zach Bryan’s second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. His 2023 self-titled album was his first release to top the all-genre chart.

According to Billboard, With Heaven on Top opened at No. 1 with 134,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States during the week ending Jan. 15.

Is Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Album Still No. 1?

No. Zach Bryan’s new album has taken over the top spot on the Billboard 200, pushing Morgan Wallen’s I'm the Problemfrom No. 1 to No. 2.

Notably, the top two albums on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart are both country releases.

Get our free mobile app

This marks the first time that has happened in two years. The most recent instance came on Feb. 24, when Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits reentered the chart at No. 1 following his death, while Wallen’s One Thing at a Time slipped to No. 2.

Want to know more about Bryan’s new album but don’t have the time — or access — to listen all the way through?

Read More: 8 New Zach Bryan Songs People Can’t Quit Talking About

The big question now is whether Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen will continue battling for the top spot on the Billboard 200 — or if another artist will step in and unseat them both.

Only time will tell. For now, here are some key facts about Bryan that every fan should know.

Zach Bryan Facts: 10 Things Country Fans Need to Know Who is Zach Bryan ? This list of facts about the country/rock/Americana singer tries to go deeper than basic age and hometown boilerplate. Learn about his parents, sister, relationships, love of the Eagles and Navy and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes