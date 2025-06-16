Ella Langley is on top of the country music game right now, and she has her eyes laser-focused on one out-of-genre collaboration.

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked her to share a dream collaboration. Her answer was unexpected.

"I grew up on so many different types of music, but probably the most out of anyone ever would be Stevie Nicks," she says.

Nicks is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, both for her work in Fleetwood Mac and her solo projects, so Langley is certainly swinging for the fences on this one.

If the 77-year-old Nicks were to agree to it, Langley admits, "Yeah, I would lose my mind."

Get our free mobile app

Being that Langley is a songwriter as well as singer, we asked if she would want to sing a song with Nicks that she wrote. That doesn't matter to her.

"I don't care who wrote it, as long as I got to sing with Stevie Nicks," she admits.

Langley is relatively "new" in the country music mainstream, but she's one of the genre's hottest artists. She was the most nominated at the 2025 ACM Awards his year and ended up taking home five of the 8 she was nominated for.

She tells us she's currently working on a new project and has a few of the songs already cut, with many more still to go.

"This next record is not gonna be out until next year, and we're gonna put out some things before next year," she tells fans. "Don't worry, I'm not leaving everybody without music for the next year-and-a-half."

PICTURES: Country Music's Biggest Stars Shine on ACM Awards Red Carpet The biggest stars in country music turned up to walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards, and they were looking good! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker