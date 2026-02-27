Jason Aldean revealed his summer 2026 tour plans. The "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" hitmaker announced 22 dates for a tour named after his upcoming album.

The Songs About Us 2026 Tour will begin on July 16 in Bangor, Maine.

Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver will open for Aldean this summer.

Tickets for this tour go on sale March 6 through Live Nation.

Aldean's Songs About Us album drops April 24.

Aldean has several festival, stadium and international shows on his tour calendar ahead of this summer tour. He'll also play the Rock the Country Festival in 2026.

In conjunction with the new tour announcement, Aldean revealed three more songs from his upcoming album, including his next radio single “Don’t Tell Me” and a cover of David Lee Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle,” featuring Murphy.

Fans have already heard several other songs from the album, including “Easier Gone,” his collaboration with wife Brittany Aldean.

Jason Aldean's Songs About Us 2026 Tour Dates:

July 16 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 17 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

July 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

July 25 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

July 30 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

July 31 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 14 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Aug. 28 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 11 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 12 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Meadows Music Theatre

Sept. 17 – Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ TD Coliseum

Sept. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 19 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Sept. 26 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion