Jason Aldean Announces ‘Songs About Us’ 2026 Tour Dates
Jason Aldean revealed his summer 2026 tour plans. The "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" hitmaker announced 22 dates for a tour named after his upcoming album.
The Songs About Us 2026 Tour will begin on July 16 in Bangor, Maine.
- Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver will open for Aldean this summer.
- Tickets for this tour go on sale March 6 through Live Nation.
- Aldean's Songs About Us album drops April 24.
READ MORE: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026 [Full List]
Aldean has several festival, stadium and international shows on his tour calendar ahead of this summer tour. He'll also play the Rock the Country Festival in 2026.
In conjunction with the new tour announcement, Aldean revealed three more songs from his upcoming album, including his next radio single “Don’t Tell Me” and a cover of David Lee Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle,” featuring Murphy.
Fans have already heard several other songs from the album, including “Easier Gone,” his collaboration with wife Brittany Aldean.
Jason Aldean's Songs About Us 2026 Tour Dates:
July 16 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 17 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 23 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
July 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
July 25 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
July 30 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
July 31 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 14 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Aug. 28 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 11 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 12 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Meadows Music Theatre
Sept. 17 – Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ TD Coliseum
Sept. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 19 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Sept. 26 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion